A late afternoon crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County on Tuesday left one person dead.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the roadway near Franklin Twp.

It was reportedly a one-vehicle crash, according to 6abc.com, and no other motorists were involved.

The dark grey SUV or minivan ended up flipped upside down in the median. First responders were on the scene to direct traffic. One victim was pronounced dead on site.

The identity of the person who died has not been released by authorities.

Study: Six of the top 30 deadliest intersections in America are in NJ Analysis of NHTSA data by the Fang Law Firm determined these six intersections are among the deadliest in the nation.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey While the thought of having a pet monkey or big cat sounds like you'd be living your best life, if you live in New Jersey, you might want to think again.