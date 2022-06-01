Dennis Twp., NJ Residents: State Police Might Have Your Stolen Property

Dennis Twp., NJ Residents: State Police Might Have Your Stolen Property

Thinkstock

If you live in and around Dennis Township and you recently had some things stolen from you, you might be in luck.

Get our free mobile app

The New Jersey State Police says they have recovered "multiple pieces of property" from that area and they want to give it back to you.

Troopers say late last month, they began investigating several burglaries in the area of County Route 550/Woodbine-Oceanview Road, Route 9, and Corsons Tavern Road in the Ocean View section of the township.

During the investigation, numerous stolen items were recovered and detectives are requesting residents in the area to please check their property and vehicles for any missing valuables.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to contact Tpr. Jonathan Steinhauer of the NJSP Troop "A" Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698.

The Most Stolen Cars in New Jersey 2022

16 Awful Things South Jersey Locals Have Witnessed Shoobies Do Down the Shore

Filed Under: Cape May County, Cape May County NJ News, Dennis Township, Dennis Township NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top