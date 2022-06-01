If you live in and around Dennis Township and you recently had some things stolen from you, you might be in luck.

The New Jersey State Police says they have recovered "multiple pieces of property" from that area and they want to give it back to you.

Troopers say late last month, they began investigating several burglaries in the area of County Route 550/Woodbine-Oceanview Road, Route 9, and Corsons Tavern Road in the Ocean View section of the township.

During the investigation, numerous stolen items were recovered and detectives are requesting residents in the area to please check their property and vehicles for any missing valuables.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to contact Tpr. Jonathan Steinhauer of the NJSP Troop "A" Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698.

