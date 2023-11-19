Detectives say a man from Sicklerville died after spending a week in critical condition in a hospital following a shooting in Camden.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says just after noon on November 9th, officers responded to a shooting on the 800 block of North 8th Street in Camden.

Upon arrival, they located a man, later identified as 26-year-old Victor Lebron of Sicklerville, with a gunshot wound.

Lebron was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he remained in critical condition until the late afternoon of November 16th when he died from his injuries.

Prosecutors say this investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398.