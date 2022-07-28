Temperatures may be in the 90s with stifling humidity, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting into the spirit of the season. Spirit Halloween, that is.

Hardcore fans of Halloween are camping outside of Spirit Halloween days before the Egg Harbor Township flagship store opens for the year this Saturday, July 30.

I drove by the store at 3 am Thursday to find several tents and two Winnebagos of campers staking their claim to be among the first to see this year's must-have costumes in person.

These people have way more time on their hands than I do, but you have to applaud their passion for Halloween.

Saturday, the store is throwing an opening day celebration with tarot card readers, special swag bags for the first 200 people, and your first chance to see the trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie every 15 minutes beginning at 9 am.

Fans can also see some of the stars of the new film, Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel, and Jaiden J. Smith.

“The official opening of Spirit Halloween stores is always special, but there is an extra buzz in the air this year with the news of our first-ever feature-length film,” said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. “We are thrilled to keep the momentum and welcome super fans from around the country to be among the first to shop the 2022 collection, and help us officially launch the Halloween season earlier than ever.”

Spirit Halloween; The Movie will be in theaters on September 9.

Spirit Halloween says they will have a ribbon-cutting at 10:55 am Saturday before opening the doors officially on the 2022 Halloween season when you’ll be able to get a first look at this season’s exclusive in-store animatronics experience.

Spirit Halloween, a South Jersey business based in Egg Harbor Township and owned by Spenser Gifts, operates over 1400 stores nationwide and hires about 35,000 employees in the expanded Halloween season.

If you need to be the first on your block to experience Spirit Halloween 2022, the line is forming now (literally) at Spirit Halloween’s Harbor Square Plaza location, 6725 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide