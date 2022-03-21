Dierks Bentley Extends Beers on Me Tour With Summer Leg, New Guests

When the summer season heats up, fans will be able to cool off with Dierks Bentley and a few friends. The country star has announced a summer 2022 leg of his Beers on Me Tour.

Riley Green and Parker McCollum joined Bentley on the tour's first leg, but this time around it will be Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. Although, don't be surprised if Bentley's daughter Evie jumps on stage during a show like she did in Houston recently.

“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” Bentley says. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet ... and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers on Me Tour ... now just counting the days 'til June!”

Following a few festival headlining shows, the summer portion of the Beers on Me Tour will kick off on June 3. The trek will hopscotch across the nation, hitting pavilions and amphitheaters, in addition to arenas, before closing on Sep. 11.

Dierks Bentley's Summer 2022 Beers on Me Tour Dates:

May 27 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

May 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Legends Day at Indy 500

June 3 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

June 10 - Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 11 - Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater

June 23 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 24 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 8 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 9 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 15 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 16 - Belmont, Ohio @ Blame My Roots Fest

July 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 28 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

July 29 - Wheatland, Calf. @ Toyota Amphitheater

July 30 - Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 4 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 13 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ TidalWave Festival

Aug. 18 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27 - Mill Spring, N.C. @ A Night in the Country East

Aug. 28 - Jacksonville, Fla @ Daily's Place

Sep. 10 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark

Sep. 11 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center