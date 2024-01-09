Atlantic City’s TidalWave Beach Concert Festival May Be History

TidalWave, we hardly knew ye.

Atlantic City's three-day summer beach concert festival may very well be a thing of the past.

We have no solid information, but speculating...it doesn't look good.

Is the TidalWave Music Festival happening on the Atlantic City Beach in 2024

We've tried reaching out to those who have put on and produced the beach festival in Atlantic City the past two summers, but we've received no promising information.

Live Nation started TidalWave in Atlantic City in August of 2022. The 3-day concert festival on the Atlantic City Beach included in the first year Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Hardy, and dozens more.

The 2023 edition featured performances by Jason Aldea, Thomas Rhett, Brooks and Dunn, Jelly Roll, and more.

They were fun festivals, held on the Atlantic City Beach.

The first two TidalWaves seemed successful

Without any inside information, both editions of the festival seemed successful. The first one appeared to draw bigger crowds.

I for one, thought both festivals were great, and I hope that I'm wrong about the future!

What's happening now?

In the two previous years, the festival dates and headliners had been released by now. This year, nothing.

The TidalWave website now appears to be gone. The festival's Facebook page has not been updated for a couple of months, and there has been no mention of 2024.

Perhaps Live Nation will go back to single say country shows, like in the past.

Hopefully, something. Fingers crossed.

