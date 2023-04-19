This Is When One New Jersey Beach Town Will Allow Dogs On The Boardwalk

Well, it looks like our beloved dogs will have a day to enjoy the boardwalk with their owners this summer.

One New Jersey Shore town is breaking its strict no dogs on the boardwalk rule for one day so that people can enjoy the boardwalk with their four-legged family members.

Get our free mobile app

I'll be honest, I always thought it was kind of weird that dogs weren't allowed on most boardwalks by the Jersey Shore.

I know when I'm on vacation with my family, there's nothing we enjoy more than going for a nice long walk and making sure that our family dog Max gets to come along.

Even if he does give up on walking after a mile or so!

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

It does make sense I guess when you think that there are people out there who aren't dog people.

I'm sure the idea of wanting to enjoy a peaceful walk down the boardwalk only to have a dog come up and start sniffing at you or barking at you would cause an issue.

The other thing I could see is that it could potentially make a mess to always allow dogs on the boardwalk because not everyone cleans up after their pet.

Photo by Jenn Simpson on Unsplash Photo by Jenn Simpson on Unsplash loading...

That being said, one town at the Jersey Shore will be allowing dogs on the boardwalk for one day only over the summer!

What NJ Beach Town Will Allow Dogs On The Boardwalk?

On Tuesday, July 25th you'll be able to walk your dog on the boardwalk during Dog Royalty Days in Seaside Heights New Jersey.

Photo by Nikolay Tchaouchev on Unsplash Photo by Nikolay Tchaouchev on Unsplash loading...

Exit 82 says that dogs must be leashed at all times and are only permitted on the boardwalk from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Surfs Up: Dog Friendly Beaches At The Jersey Shore Dogs. Sand. Sun....the perfect trio.