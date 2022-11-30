These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit.

Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?

These are 17 of the best New Jersey downtowns (in no particular order) with quaint little shops to get your shopping done this holiday season.

Bordentown (Burlington County)

Besides the quaint, little shops, downtown Bordentown is featuring Friday Nights of Holiday Delights in Bordentown City. On Dec. 2, 9, and 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy dining and holiday candlelight shopping.

Some featured shops include:

Broomstick Betty (Open Sundays)

220 Farnsworth Ave.

Features: essential oils and potions, crystals, tarot cards, clothing, jewelry, and locally made candles

Rebecca’s Vintage Boutique and Consignment (Open Sundays)

224 Farnsworth Ave.

Features: quality vintage clothing and jewelry, vintage handbags and clutches, fur coats, and retro clothing

The Record Collector (Open Sundays)

358 Farnsworth Ave.

Features: buy-and-sell used vinyl records, concert memorabilia, an extensive music collection, record appraisal service, and more

The Candy Jar

144 Farnsworth Ave.

Features: homemade chocolate shop, specialty balloon decorations, party favors, and gift baskets

Mimosa Goods

202 Farnsworth Ave.

Features: sustainable and eco-friendly gifts, bath and body items, organic chocolate, custom wooden toys, and more.

Haddonfield (Camden County)

There are so many cute shops in downtown Haddonfield to visit but these are a few:

The English Gardner Gift Shop

123 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

Features: British foods, pub décor, licensed Guinness apparel, an assortment of teas, sweets, and biscuits from across the pond, and gifts for the home and garden.

The Happy Hippo

201 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

Features: original toys that inspire and motivate your child’s creativity and imagination such as magic sets, puppets, pogo sticks, rocking horses, jack-in-the-box, piggy banks, and more.

The Tea Store

130 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

Features: over 100 varieties of the finest loose-leaf teas in tins and tea bags, coffees grown from all over the world (ground and whole bean), tea sets, tea pots, infusers, grinders, and more.

Rusted Salvage Home Co.

221 B King Highway East, Haddonfield

Features: a curated selection of eco-friendly and zero-waste products, cleaning and body refiller, salvaged décor, and zero-proof drinks for a purposeful and enhanced life.

If you’re hungry from all the shopping, there are great restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, and even a brewery onsite including:

The British Chip Shop

146 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

Authentic British fare is served for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday. British Brekkie is offered on the weekends.

DiBartolo European Bakery

115 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

Features: Luscious cakes, pound cakes, cheesecakes, Napoleon, and macarons in scrumptious flavors

King’s Road Brewing Company

27 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield,

Features: a variety of year-round standards, as well as some unique seasonal beers, and limited releases.

Collingswood (Camden County)

Downtown Haddon Avenue is one of the best shopping areas in South Jersey with a huge variety of specialty shops; everything from high-end consignment shops to art galleries to designer boutiques. Experience both fine and casual dining, too.

Some shops include:

Blue Moon Premium Olive Oil and Vinegar

742 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Features: A tasting room and gourmet food store specializing in olive oils, balsamic vinegar, spices, local honey, and other products imported from Italy.

Clutter Vintage

697 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Features: Vintage, remade, and global fair-trade merchandise, specializing in quirky home décor and wall art from the 1940s through the 1980s.

Cynplicity Artisan Soap Co.

684 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Features: Handmade bath and body products and accessories

Café Antonio

827 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Features: Grandma’s Original Pizza, authentic Italian subs, dinners, salads, and appetizers

Grooveground Coffee Bar

647 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Features: An award-winning coffee bar with LaColombe coffee, gourmet desserts, a full café menu, and new and used vinyl records.

Oasis Mexican Grill

498 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Features: An assortment of Mexican classics like tacos, fajitas, and burritos, all made with fresh ingredients, and served in hearty portions.

Cape May (Cape May County)

Downtown Cape May is home to the Washington Street Mall, an outdoor walking mall spanning three blocks.

Some shops include:

So Soleil

507 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

Features: Children and women’s clothing, bath and beauty, gifts and souvenirs

Beef Jerky Experience

518 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

Features: Many types and flavors of beef jerky. The family-owned shop offers free samples to find the custom flavor and type of jerky that will keep you coming back for more.

It’s A Breeze

319 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

Features: Resortwear for the entire family, including tees, sweats, blankets, bracelets, magnets, and the largest baseball hat selection in Cape May.

Sea Bags

507 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

Features: Bags and totes made from sails. The sails are cleaned before they are made into bags but “our materials retain the essence of what they once were, where they’ve been and what they’ve done. It’s this previous life that makes each bag unique,” according to the website.

Swede Things in America

307 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

Features: Gifts and home décor from Scandinavia, and around the world. There is a large selection of lace, modern and traditional, hand-blown glass, unique Christmas décor, and more.

Montclair (Essex County)

Montclair Center is one of New Jersey’s best downtown arts districts with lots of unique and quirky shops, mostly on Bloomfield Avenue.

Some shops include:

Connie’s Vintage Trunk

220 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ

Features: Women’s lightly used vintage clothing, jewelry, and accessories

Cool Music Company

314 Bloomfield, Ave., Montclair, NJ

Features: New, used, and vintage musical instruments, rentals, lessons, and repairs

Mystic Spirit Metaphysical Shoppe

314 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ

Features: Products for witchcraft, new age, occult, and spiritual beliefs

East Side Mags

491 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ

Features: New and old single-issue comics, trade paperbacks, graphic novels, action figures, toys, games, cards, and collectibles

Clinton (Hunterdon County)

Downtown Clinton is a great boutique shopping experience where else, but Main Street?

Some shops include:

The Curious Plantaholic

20 Main St., Clinton, NJ

Features: House plants, carnivorous plants, planters, supplies, and accessories. Almost any plant you could ever want is in this shop.

Chameleon Blue

19 Main St., Clinton, NJ

Features: A curated selection of handcrafted fair trade and sustainably produced unique gifts, home décor, jewelry, and clothing.

Lily and Atlas

26 Main St., Clinton, NJ

Features: Unique home goods, garden décor, and other quirky gifts

Heartstrings

10 Main St., Clinton, NJ

Features: Cottage furnishings, unique home accessories, vintage treasures, custom bedding, linens, and antiques.

Lambertville (Hunterdon County)

From rich antiques to cutting-edge contemporary designs, from restaurants to wineries, these cozy shops in downtown Lambertville have something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Pick up something special for yourself, too.

Some cool shops include:

Big Bear Gear and The Black Sheep

1874 River Road, Lambertville, NJ

Features: A unique collection of gifts for the outdoors, including gear and apparel, as well as bike and kayak rentals.

Sojourner

26 Bridge St., Lambertville, NJ

Features: Bohemian luxury, hand-selected textiles, and furnishings from around the globe, original jewelry, funky clothing, and accessories that will make you stand out in the crowd.

Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market, Lambertville, NJ

1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ

This 40-year-old market is open all year long. Started in 1967, the Golden Nugget is called the “gold mine” of an indoor/outdoor market specializing in antiques, collectibles, art, and more.

Under the Moon

23 N. Union St., Lambertville, NJ

Features: Indoor and outdoor dining with a menu full of American, Spanish, and Italian cuisine, as well as a full tapas menu.

Peace Pie

19 N. Union St., Lambertville, NJ

Features: The Patented Ice Cream Sandwich with a layer of pie filling. Each of the 30-plus flavors has a layer of Peace Pie’s signature homemade toppings, like classic pecan pie and salted caramel brownie.

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

11 Bridge St., Lambertville, NJ

Dine in a meticulously restored 1867 railway station on the water. Enjoy dishes like Chesapeake Lump Crab Cakes and classic Rack of Lamb. Be sure to visit the newly renovated wine cellar downstairs. You’ll find an impressive collection of wines from around the world, as well as imported cheeses and chocolates.

Frenchtown (Hunterdon County)

This quaint, Victorian downtown shopping district is the one-stop shop for everyone on your holiday list. The shops and boutiques always get a new selection of charming merchandise, so visit often.

Some shops include:

River Gypsy

15 Race St., Frenchtown, NJ

Features: Quaint women’s clothing, accessories, bath items, small gifts, and much more.

Frenchtown Pottery

13 Race St., Frenchtown, NJ

Features: Handmade pottery, earrings, and candles are all made in-house.

Country Chic

47 Bridge St., Frenchtown, NJ

Features: A new and used boutique filled with local artists’ goods, as well as lightly used name brands. Women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, and handbags.

Sublime

22 Bridge St., Frenchtown, NJ

Features: Gifts that zero in on what is cool, smart, and just plain hilarious

The Spinnery

33 Race St., Frenchtown, NJ

Features: A retail and teaching store for knitters, spinners, weavers, dyers, and fiber lovers

Asbury Park (Monmouth County)

The best shopping in Asbury Park is on the boardwalk and at The Shoppes at the Arcade on Cookman Avenue filled with locally owned and operated boutiques filled with charming, whimsical, eclectic items you won’t find anywhere else.

Some shops include:

Sweet Joey’s at Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ

Features: The best collection of worn vintage tees and retro bandanas

Big Spoon Little Spoon

Boardwalk, Asbury Park

Features: Shampoo bars, hemp butter lip gloss, deodorant bars made from local New Jersey beeswax, bug repellent made with catnip and essential oils, and other natural body care products.

Nostalgia Factory

658 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ

Features: A great variety of vintage apparel, collectibles, streetwear, and sneakers.

The Groovy Graveyard

658 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ

Features: Teenage, B-Monster, rock n’ roll, toy, poster, magazine, vinyl record, movie, and music memorabilia.

Asbury Woodcraft

658 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ

Features: Reclaimed salvage wood and other materials to design, repurpose, and build unique furniture and decorative accent pieces.

Unwrapped Refill Shop

658 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ

Features: The Jersey Shore’s only low and no-waste refill shop. It offers zero packaging and zero waste, just eco-friendly home and personal goods. Bring your own container or purchase one at the store and fill or refill with laundry and dish soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and other personal products.

Red Bank (Monmouth County)

Broad Street in downtown Red Bank is a shopper’s paradise.

Shops include:

Pop Freak Collectibles

65 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ

Features: A wide range of collectible cards, toys, sports memorabilia, art, athlete and celebrity signings

Jack’s Music Shoppe

30 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ

Features: A leading independent music store since 1970 and one of the many gems of Red Bank shopping. Name the artist and genre, Jack’s most likely has it.

Poor Cat

69 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ

Features: Unisex, fine jewelry that is unique and original. Each piece is crafted by hand.

Lucki Clover

20 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ

Features: Trendy, fashionable women’s clothing, jackets, shoes, hair accessories, and jewelry

Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash

65 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ

Features: A comic book store owned by filmmaker Kevin Smith, and named after the fictional duo portrayed by Smith and Jason Mewes.

Denville (Morris County)

Denville has a unique and diverse variety of boutique shops and award-winning restaurants.

Some shops include:

Sisters

23 Broadway, Denville, NJ

Features: Very trendy apparel, accessories, and gifts. They sell dozens of “give back lines.” These are companies that give a portion of the proceeds to charity.

Dash of Thyme

49 Broadway, Denville, NJ

Features: A gourmet olive oil and balsamic vinegar store which carries a wide assortment of gourmet products. They’ll even offer ideas on how you can cook with the oils and vinegars.

Write On Gifts

27 Broadway, Denville, NJ

Features: Personalized and hand-painted custom gifts for babies, children, teens, and adults. You’ll find everything like growth charts, piggy banks, rocking chairs, toy chests, book shelves, jewelry boxes, and more.

Bluebird by Bullet Boots

8 Broadway, Denville, NJ

Features: A Southern boutique filled with Southern charm and lots of goodies such as rhinestone fringe denim jackets, t-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Channel your inner Nashville!

Chester (Morris County)

From heirloom-quality furniture to brand-name fashions, jewelry, and exceptional gifts, Chester is a great place to do some holiday shopping.

Some stores include:

Antiques by Chester Crafts & Collectibles

28 Main St., Chester, NJ

Features: Antique furniture, artwork, glassware, ceramics, metalware, toys, and much more. You can even have old furniture custom-painted in the color and finish of your choice. A perfect gift!

Midnight Owl

75 Main St., Chester, NJ

Features: A whimsical lifestyle boutique packed with unique finds like crystals, incense, tarot, sock, clothing, chimes, books, and more.

Penny Lane

87 Main St., Chester,

Features: A unique shop with a wide variety of vinyl records (original and re-issue), plus a huge collection of CDs and DVDs.

A World of Birds

15 Perry St., Chester, NJ

Features: A specialty bird store that sells all species of birds from finches to macaws. Plus, choose cages, play gyms, seeds, treats, including their own custom blends, and a great selection of bird toys.

Black River Candy Shoppe

44 Main St.

Features: Over 1,000 candy items including bulk sold by the pound in gift tins. All the old-time favorites are here and more, bringing you back to a more nostalgic time.

Morristown (Morris County)

With more than 3,500 public parking spaces managed by the Morristown Parking Authority, you’re sure to find a spot and do some serious shopping in downtown Morristown.

Some stores include:

Just Jersey

163 South St., Morristown, NJ

Features: Everything and anything New Jersey. Celebrate the natural beauty, diversity, culture, grit, and attitude of the Garden State with food, art, crafts, and more from local makers.

23 South Boutique

23 South St., Morristown, NJ

Features: A one-stop shop in the heart of Morristown that carries unique, gifts, clothing, accessories, and sweets.

Merzatta

4 Cattano Ave., Morristown, NJ

Features: A marriage of handmade meets heartfelt gifts, and organic meets luxury. From pinecone, coral, and palm tree jewelry, you’re sure to find the right pieces to start a collection or add to an already existing one.

The Rock Box Life

4 Elm St., Morristown, NJ

Features: Crystals that are responsibly sourced and other original high-quality products that reflect love, mindfulness, healing, and kindness.

Somerville (Somerset County)

There is always something different to find at a shop in downtown Somerville, a well-known spot to do local holiday shopping.

Some shops include:

Soul Trip

26 Division St., Somerville,

Features: a wide variety of crystals, herbs, home decor, wellness, aromatherapy, cleansing tools, incense, good vibes and so much more.

Urban Chaos Smoke Shop

11 Division St., Somerville

Features: A variety of smoke shop needs such as premium cigars in a walk-in humidor, tobacco, loose pipe tobacco, vaporizers, hookahs, hookah tobacco pipes, and more.

Mainly Gadgets

59 W. Main St., Somerville

Features: Gadgets of all kinds, cell phones, accessories, candles, hats, scarves, gloves, and toys. Don’t forget to pick up a “Warmie.” These are plush toys delicately scented with lavender. They provide warmth and comfort once heated in the microwave.

Beneath It All

15 Division St., Somerville

Features: A variety of sizes and styles to fit women for all occasions. Whether it’s bras, lingerie, chemises, shapewear, baby dolls, robes, pajamas, or something more risqué, it’s here.

Gallery on Main

30 W. Main St., Somerville

Features: Unique antiques, art gallery, museum quality custom picture framing as well as art and photo restoration.

Westfield (Union County)

Described as a classic town for modern families, Westfield is a great downtown to shop and dine.

Some shops include:

Blende

106 Elm St., Westfield, NJ

Features: Celebrity makeup artist Keira Karlin who is a mom and Westfield resident. She specializes in custom-blended makeup and lip bar, microblading and brow sculpting, private and group lessons, weddings, and parties.

Janus' Closet

112 Central Ave., Westfield, NJ

Features: A fashion consignment shop filled with authentic designer handbags, accessories, clothing, jewelry, shoes, and more.

NosVino

127 Central Ave., Westfield, NJ

Features: A specialty wine store that offers wine tastings and wine classes. The shop will also introduce you to some of the best wines you’ve never heard of, as well as those you’ve enjoyed before. They also sell craft beers, small-batch spirits, intriguing gifts, and accessories.

SOLE Fine Italian Shoes

201 E. Broad St., Westfield, NJ

Features: An upscale boutique filled with imported Italian shoes for kids, women, and men. There is also a great collection of Italian handbags, and accessories.

Selfie Stations NJ

167 E Broad St., Westfield, NJ

Features: The first and only Selfie Museum in New Jersey. Need a break from shopping? This is an Instagram and Tik Tok heaven for adults and kids. Create fun in the photo booth and get imaginative.

Cranford (Union County)

The Special Improvement District (SID) in downtown Cranford is comprised of 224 properties and more than 300 businesses. According to the website, these include stores, restaurants, personal services, professional offices, and almost 1,000 apartments and condo units.

Some local shops include:

Dovetails

3 Eastman St., Cranford, NJ

Features: Artifacts, antiques, implements, cards, gifts, and accessories

Hickory and Hill General Store

21 North Ave. West, Cranford, NJ

Features: A thoughtful collection of items made by small businesses including home décor, gifts, clothing, and accessories

Augusta Mae Boutique

35 Alden St., Cranford, NJ

Features: Trinkets, men’s and women’s essentials, sweet treats, snarky gifts, home essentials, beauty products, clothes, and more. Porch pickup and local delivery are available, too.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Cranford

4 South Union Ave., Cranford, NJ

Features: Exclusive all-natural gourmet treats that are dog-tested and puppy-approved. All treats are free of artificial flavors, fillers, and preservatives.

Toms River (Ocean County)

The Downtown Shops @ 54 Main is a project of the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District.

Some shops include:

Craft and Carry Custom

Features: Personalized home décor, all handmade, wooden signs, range covers, holiday ornaments, and custom apparel. All gifts are personal and unique.

Drips and Kicks

Features: The most current and authentic hype, streetwear, sports, and vintage apparel, sneakers, and accessories for men and women. The shop also offers the option to sell and/or trade sneakers.

Small Town Art, Toms River

Features: Beautiful, custom, personalized, and handmade artwork. Walk in and see some of the art being worked on at the potters’ wheels. Also check out the hand-painted wine glasses, soaps, watercolor paintings, and slumped glass.

The Box in the Basement

Features: A thrift store focused on nostalgia and pop culture items. This one-stop-shop has everything for those looking to escape to the decades of yesteryear, and bring those styles back to the present and the future.

There are so many local shops in these cute, downtown areas in New Jersey. Christmas shopping should be a breeze with all the choices. Plus, don't forget to pick up a special treat for yourself.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

