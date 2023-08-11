Dump truck falls into NJ river; driver unaccounted for
🚨 The truck went into the Cohansey River around midnight
🚨 A female passenger was outside the truck when first responders arrived
🚨 A search was conducted all night for the driver
BRIDGETON — An all-night search was conducted for the driver of a dump truck that drove into a river early Friday morning.
The dump truck went into the Cohansey River along Bridgeton Fairton Road in around midnight, according to 6 ABC Action News.
A female passenger was out of the truck when first responders arrived but the driver was not there.
She was taken by medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
NBC Philadelphia reported that an unidentified body was found along the shoreline.
The truck was branded with "Ali Al," which the U.S. Department of Transportation identifies as a Bridgeton-based trucking company. A phone call to the company went to a full voicemail box.
New Jersey State Police, which is leading the investigation, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information as of Friday morning.
