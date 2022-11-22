HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell.

The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

During the checkpoint, all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Regal Plaza, where all drivers will be screened for their sobriety. Members of the Howell Township Police Department will work alongside members of the Task Force.

Unfortunately, the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busier times of the year when drivers take the wheel while under the influence, said Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, the task force’s coordinator.

“We are hoping drivers will not operate vehicles while under the influence, but should they make that choice, the Task Force, and police departments around the county, are prepared to strictly enforce our DWI laws in order to make our streets safe for everyone,” Schneider said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

