Authorities in Ocean County say a man on an e-bike was injured when he struck an SUV Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:45 at Savannah Road and Tenth Avenue in the Pine Lake Park neighborhood of Manchester Township.

Upon arrival, officers with the Manchester Township Police Department located an e-bike within the intersection as well as a 2017 Nissan Rouge SUV.

The investigation revealed that the operator of the E-Bike was traveling on Savannah Road when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Tenth Avenue.

The cyclist, 51-year-old Scott Sheets, was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of his injuries. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police remind e-bikers of the following:

Although low speed electric bicycles are permitted to be operated on roadways under current New Jersey Law, there are restrictions and additional requirements based on the class of the electric bicycle. The Manchester Police would like to remind those members of the public that they must always wear a helmet, keep to the right, and obey all other motor vehicle laws.

The crash remains under investigation.

