They’re Breaking Up This Famous Band in Mays Landing

Not everything lasts forever.



Even animatronic things...

After more than 45 years, Chuck E. Cheese is breaking up the band.

It's like the day the Beatles broke up. Well, maybe not.

Mays Landing Chuck E. Cheese losing its band

The Mays Landing Chuck E. Cheese is one of many locations nationwide that is either losing or has already lost its band. Chuck E. Cheese is reportedly dumping the band for what's called "more hi-tech entertainment."

CEO David McKillips says it takes more to entertain kids these days, and they'll try to accomplish that with giant TV screens, dance floors, and more.

The ball pits, pizza, and dozens of interactive games will all remain.

According to Billboard.com, more than 400 locations are making the change.

Chuck E. Cheese has meant a lot to a lot of kids

Did you have nightmares from the shift-eyed, weird-moving characters?

In addition to the Mays Landing location, Chuck E. Cheese is in 12 other New Jersey cities, including Brick, Cherry Hill, Deptford, East Hanover, Edison, Jersey City, MIddletown, North Bergen, Paramus, Princeton, Union, and Wayne.

Doesn't the idea of pizza and some games sound great right now?

