The Philadelphia Eagles will close out the 2022 regular season on Sunday at home against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m., the league announced on Monday.

Despite the Giants already clinching a playoff spot, there is still much to play for in the final game for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will secure the No. 1 overall seed, homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and the NFC East with a win. The Eagles can fall as far as No. 5 seed in the playoffs with a loss and Dallas win over Washington, which is also being played at 4:25.

If both Philadelphia and Dallas lose, the Eagles could drop to the No. 2 seed, below San Francisco, who with a win against Arizona would pass Philadelphia with a loss to the Giants.

You can listen to the Eagles and Giants with pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. and kickoff at 4:25 with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling all the action on 97.3 ESPN.

A Hurts return?

It appears that Jalen Hurts will return and play in the Week 18 game against the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hurts has missed the past two games with a SC joint shoulder sprain in his throwing shoulder, suffered in the win over the Chicago Bears.