Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Exceeds $3 Million In Donations

Damar Hamlin was living his dream on Monday night, playing the game he loves: football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin’s family came out to support him in Cincinnati and took some pictures with Damar ahead of the game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Damar ran over to his mother Nina Hamlin before the game and took a picture with her. You can see how proud Nina is of her son.

Damar Hamlin is 24 years old, and in just 20 minutes, we never expected to see him collapse on the field following a tackle, requiring CPR to be administered for several minutes.

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals’ player Tee Higgins, and shortly after standing up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed back down to the ground.

I won’t show the video because I don’t really think it needs to be shared anymore. We all saw it and we know what happened, and it’s scary.

Hamlin was administered AED and CPR on the field and was taken to the UC Medical Center in an ambulance from the field. Reports via Twitter indicate that his mother Nina went to the hospital to be with him.

I want to commend the sportscasters who were on call for the Monday Night football game. While waiting to hear updates on Hamlin, one of the sportscasters started talking about a charity that Damar Hamlin got involved in, showing what kind of person Hamlin is.

As Hamlin was just getting into the NFL, he started a GoFundMe for The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive. The first program was in 2020, and Hamlin said that one of the reasons he started the initiative was, “I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”

While the world waits for any news or updates in regards to Damar Hamlin, the donations have been pouring in from all over the world for Hamlin’s charity.

The original GoFundMe goal was set at $2,500. Over the last 24 hours, we have exceeded that be $3 million.

Three million dollars. Across the world, donations are still pouring in for Damar’s toy drive, and you can donate when you click here.

It shows you that football is bigger than just a game. This is a life. This is a kid who has made his mother proud. This is a person who used his platform to make a difference.

This is Damar Hamlin, and the world is standing with him.

We love you, Damar.

