The Philadelphia Eagles Thursday traded their No. 18 pick for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and the 101st pick in the NFL Draft.

Brown is coming off a season where he notched 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdown in 2021, while missing four games.

The trade pairs Brown with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who were working out together this offseason.

Brown, who went over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, is reportedly getting a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

General manager Howie Roseman has been active making moves during the first night of the draft, moving up two spots from 15 to 13 to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

To acquire Davis, the Eagles sent pcks No. 15, 124, 162 and 166 for the right to Houston.

Davis (6’6/341) made 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss and had two sacks for the National Champion Bulldogs.

Barring any other trades, the Eaglles will make their next pick at 51st overall on Friday.