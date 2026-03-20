Hate is so much a mean weird.

Yeah, well, I'm mean.

READ MORE: Big Cash Jackpot for Lucy the Elephant of Margate!

READ MORE: Meet the 6 Richest People in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Tens of Thousands of Flights Cancelled

It's been a crazy week for flying this week.

There's a government shutdown - TSA Agents are working without being paid, or they're calling out.

Lots of bad weather hit big parts of the country earlier this week, wrecking havoc with flight schedules.

I've had the lovely experience of having two flights cancelled, and a third delayed by several hours. Good times.

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images loading...

The People I Hate While Traveling

Throughout the week, I've enjoyed some extra time at a couple of airports. (Again, good times.)

Throughout my experience, I've take to make a list of the people I hate. Here we go:

People who wear masks. Yeah, I get it, you don't like the rest of us. Why not just say home?

People who wear too much cologne or perfume. Hey, we smell you!

People who travel with dogs, especially yappy ones. Get a pet sitter and leave that good girl at home. (Exception to legitimate service animals, of course. I'm not a monster.)

People who talk loudly on their phone, especially if they're wearing ear buds. Yes, I hate you.

People who listen to loud videos on their phone. I don't want to hear that.

People who eat smelly food. Oy.

People who chew loudly. Were you born in a barn?

People who complain to the gate agent about their plane being late or cancelled. Especially if they are rude and loud. That gate agent is not the person. They are not the person.

Yeah, any kind of loud or rude people. Please stay home.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

People Who I Love at the Airport

Being totally serious here. I love babies at airports. Laughing, giggling, running. Have fun kids! (And, please tire yourself out - we need you to keep quiet once we get on that plane.)

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...