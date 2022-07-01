So, as we approach the biggest holiday of the Summer (Fourth of July), you might be thinking to yourself that there's nothing to look forward to now until Labor Day.

I feel that way myself sometimes; once the Fourth comes and goes summer just seems to fly by.

Photo by Who's Denilo ? on Unsplash

I hate it.

However, there are still some things to look forward to that'll put a smile right back on your face.

Carnivals. they are an absolute staple of the summer, and a great one is just around the corner.

Photo by Chris Chatham on Unsplash

What makes a carnival so great?

Well, between the insane amount of stuff that's fried that normally isn't, the rides, and all the games carnivals are fantastic because it's an easy way for you to spend some extra time with friends and family.

Photo by Mak💛💙 on Unsplash

When I was younger, the highlight of my summer was always the carnival that popped up for a week in early to mid August in my home town of North Wales, PA.

In my eyes it was more fun than the vacations, and camping trips even!

This was mainly because of the non stop adrenaline rush from rides, as well as just wandering around with friends and cousins for a couple of hours feeling like we owned the place.

Be sure to mark July 6th through the 10th down on your calendar, and plan on enjoying even more summer fun at the Eagleswood Fire Company Carnival.

This carnival is the real deal; it runs each night between 6pm and 10pm and in addition to featuring rides, you'll also get to hear some live music, get that delicious fair food and play games.

You can even purchase your tickets and wristbands ahead of time on the Blue Star Amusements website.

The carnival will take place at the Eagleswood Fire Company (219 Railroad Avenue, West Creek NJ)

The fire company also recommends car pooling to the carnival if you can.

You can get even more information on the Eagleswood Fire Company Facebook Page.

By the way, I'll be the big lumber jack lookin' guy there shoveling funnel cake into my mouth, be sure to say hi!