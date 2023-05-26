Looking for a Swanky New Job in the Service Industry? Eddie V’s in Cherry Hill is Now Hiring!

Are you ready for a swanky culinary experience in Cherry Hill this summer!

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is preparing for its grand opening at the Cherry Hill Mall! It's almost ready. They've set a grand opening date for June 15, just in time for Father's Day! And if you're looking for an exciting new adventure in the food/service industry, they're now hiring!

The new restaurant will create 75 jobs in Cherry Hill, according to a press release.

– "Eddie V’s, known for prime seafood, hand-carved steaks and theatrical cocktails is rolling out the red carpet in Cherry Hill. The restaurant, opening June 15, offers guests a luxurious experience where fine dining meets a glamorous night out in a vibrant atmosphere complete with live music trios."

The new 10,965 sq foot space is at the former location of the Grand Lux Cafe, which permanently closed in 2020.

As you can see, it's gotten an amazing makeover since then! It has two private dining rooms, outdoor patio, and a V Lounge with live nightly music each night for added ambiance.

They're looking for experienced professionals to fill these positions in this exciting new place!

Food runner

Server

Host

Line cook

Butcher

Bartender

Dishwasher

Busser

If you're interested in applying check out the position details HERE.

If you'll be stopping in to treat dad for Father's Day, you can spoil him with an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant for Father’s Day!

This will be a MUST-try new spot in Cherry Hill. Can't wait for them to open! Will you be checking them out when they finally open their doors?

