One of the world's most adorable and cheerful food trucks is bound for South Jersey! Here's where you can catch up with the Hello Kitty Café Truck this weekend.

Everyone loves Hello Kitty! If you don't, I'd have to wonder if you're a little bit dead inside, lol. She's a cartoon and pop culture icon that brings instant smiles!

Did you know she has her own food truck, though? It pink, punchy, colorful and coming to Cherry Hill Mall!

This Saturday, August 20th, you'll find the Hello Kitty Café Truck in the parking lot by the Cherry Hill Mall Food Court entrance near (JCPenney) between 10 am-7 pm, or until the trucks sells out of all its goodies!

So, what does the Hello Kitty Café Truck serve? You can treat yourself to delights like macarons, madeleines, cookies, and more, and even bring home some Hello Kitty 'n Friends merchandise! What could be sweeter? Take a look at the rolling cafe's menu here!

Cherry Hill Mall is located off Route 38 and Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Cherry Hill, NJ.

