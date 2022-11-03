Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges.

34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.

During the months of May and June, the New Jersey State Police conducted an undercover investigation into Garrity disturbing narcotics in and around Atlantic County. After numerous controlled sales of narcotics made by Garrity, the investigation culminated with a search warrant for his residence on Boston Avenue and his automobile.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Fentanyl and other drugs were seized from Garrity’s bedroom along with a large amount of cash and from his garage. Parts to assemble a ghost gun, including a large capacity magazine, were also discovered.

His plea calls for four years in state prison when he is sentenced on December 14th. He will remain in custody until that time.

