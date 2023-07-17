A beloved NYC TV meteorologist suddenly died over the weekend leaving her colleagues and viewers in mourning.

Elise Finch, an on-air meteorologist with WCBS-TV (CBS 2) New York, died in a New York City hospital over the weekend, the station announced. She was just 51 years old.

Elise Finch's cause of death was not immediately revealed in the announcement.

Finch started as a weekend forecaster for the station. She most recently worked as the on-air morning meteorologist for the station.

Her colleagues mounted her loss online and on-air over the weekend.

"Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work," WCBS said in the announcement of her death. "She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon."

CBS 2 New York Via YouTube CBS 2 New York Via YouTube loading...

“My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same,” WCBS-TV anchor Chris Wragge tweeted just after 8:30 Sunday night. “No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much.”

The New York Post reports that Finch was on-air as recently as early Friday afternoon. Here's a video from that forecast:

Elise is survived by her daughter Grace and her husband Craig Henriques, a photojournalist at WCBS.

"Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses,"longtime WCBS reporter Tony Aiello said on Twitter Sunday evening. "Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched,"

Funeral arrangements for Elisa Finch have not yet been publicly announced.

