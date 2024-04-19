ALERT! Resident Foils Break-In Attempt In North Wildwood, NJ

A New York man has been arrested after attempting to gain access into a condo in North Wildwood back in March.

According a press release from the North Wildwood Police Department, the incident happened on March 21st. The department had to respond to an attempted residential burglary in the area of 1100 JFK Blvd. A witness observed someone described as a white male, wearing a paintball mask, attempting to enter to the condo through a sliding glass door.

After getting the attempted burglar's description, an officer recalled seeing that person in town. Detective Kopetsky got a photo from a nearby video surveillance cameras in the area the officer had seen the subject. Thanks to some help from the Cape May Police Department, the subject was identified as 44-year-old Nicholas Alexander-Gutierrez of NYC.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 44-year-old. Once in custody, Alexander-Gutierrez was charged with 3rd degree Criminal Attempt to Commit a Burglary and was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Facility, in accordance with Criminal Justice Bail Reform.

The department is extending many thanks to their dedicated Patrol and Detective Divisions, as well as to the Cape May Police Department, without whom this successful resolution wouldn't have been possible.

They're also thanking the witness for reporting this crime and giving the detailed description to officers.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the North Wildwood Police Department. Your cooperation and assistance are crucial in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents.

If you have any information related to this case or any others in the future, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at (609) 522-2411.

Reminder all are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

