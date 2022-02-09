For the first time in more than four decades, Jersey Shore goers will go into a summer season without Yesterday's Bar in Marmora.

The bar has reportedly been sold, according to Yesterday's official Facebook page.

Yesterday's, as we know it, has always been to me a sort of 'welcome' sign coming off the Garden State Parkway on the way to Ocean City over the 34th Street bridge. I'm 46 years old, and that means I've never known my life without Yesterday's. I was taken there often as a kid and continued to visit summer after summer. My absolute favorite thing to eat there was their mussels in white sauce. That dish was perfection.

The McIntyre Family shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, saying, 'To our loyal customers, thank you for your patronage & support. The friendships that have developed over the years will be cherished always.'

It's going to be hard to say goodbye, and it's a farewell only days away. So, if you're up for a last 'hoorah', The McIntyre Family invites you to visit Saturday, February 12th for one final 'Big Mac Bash'. It'll be worth the drive to Marmora just for the vintage menu, drink specials, and live music.

Read Yesterday's goodbye letter and more on this weekend's celebration in full below.

