One man is dead and another was wounded following another shooting in Atlantic City Sunday night.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says just after 10:00, Atlantic City Police received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple gunshots in the area of the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and located two people who had been shot:

37-year-old Kevin Gayle, Jr., of Marmora, was unresponsive; he was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center-City Division where he was pronounced dead.

24-year-old Lyndon Russell, Jr., of Atlantic City was also wounded and taken to ARMC-City where he was treated for his injuries and admitted for further evaluation.

1100 block of Monroe Avenue in Atlantic City NJ

This incident is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's office at (609) 909-7666 or Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234.

