Enter to Win: Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas
Cat Country 107.3 wants to send you and a guest to Las Vegas to catch Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas Residency At Resorts World Theatre.
What You Can Win
- A two (2)-night stay at Resorts World in Las Vegas.
- Two (2) tickets to Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre.
- Travel Allowance of $500.
Enter to Win
Listen live on Cat Country 107.3 all weekend long (March 22 - 23). Each hour we'll be giving out the secret password. Fill out the form below and enter the secret password for your chance to win!
*Promotion ends March 23rd, 2025
