Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Toms River Halloween Parade

The Toms River Halloween Parade is a month away, but you still have to know all the details and get ready for the big night.

We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year.

Credit: Shawn Michaels via Townsquare Media Credit: Shawn Michaels via Townsquare Media loading...

Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the incredible floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.

As we get ready for another fantastic Toms River Halloween Parade, bigger than ever this year we hear.

Here are 8 things you need to know before you go...

* The Toms River Halloween Parade will be on Halloween this year, Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 starting at 7:00 pm. *A rain date is set for Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

* People will be lining the streets of Downtown Toms River a couple of days before the parade with their lawn chairs for their front-row spot.

* The parade route begins at the Toms River Shopping Center on the corner of Highland Parkway and Rt. 166. The parade travels down Main Street turning left onto Washington Street ending at the corner of Washington Street and Hooper Avenue.

* Registration for the parade is the day of the parade, Halloween, Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 starting at 8 am at the Toms River Fire Co 1 firehouse at 26 Robbins Street in Toms River.

* The Toms River Halloween Parade is a lot of fun, it's the 2nd largest Halloween Parade in the world. Get there early, grab something to eat at one of the delicious Toms River eateries, sit down, and enjoy. Over 100,000 spectators come to the Toms River Halloween Parade, can you even imagine?

* If you wear your costumes as you're watching the parade, we love to see the costumes as we're driving along the parade route. We've seen hundreds of great costumes through the years.

* Candy! Candy is handed out, but not thrown from floats. Usually, people are walking along the floats and hand out candy. Please do not throw candy.

* Parking for the Halloween Parade is at the Ocean County Parking Garage on Hooper Avenue. This is the best place to park, remember to come early to get that perfect parking spot and the perfect spot along the parade route.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.