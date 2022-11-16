Federal authorities say a citizen of Guyana was arraigned earlier today on decade-old drug conspiracy charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 38-year-old Dennis "Death" Edwards is charged in an indictment returned in 2012 with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine from St. Maarten into the United States.

Edwards was part of a criminal conspiracy that arranged to import cocaine into the United States. Edwards was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, when he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport after having been deported from the Dominican Republic.

The conspiracy charge against Edwards carries ten years to life in prison with a fine of up to $10 million.

He appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court and was detained without bail.

