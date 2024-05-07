Fun Summer Job Alert! Clementon Park & Splash World Is Hiring!

It's almost time to send the kids out to hit the pavement, metaphorically speaking, of course. Time is running out to find a summer job.

How does a job at an amusement park sound? One South Jersey theme park that almost closed down forever is back for summer 2024



The beloved Clementon Park opened up for business once again after almost closing up for good back in the summer of 2021. Families headed to the park that summer and enjoyed a re-vamped experience as the new owners spruced up the place before opening the doors again. People LOVED it. So did the employees, believe it or not. What's not to love? Getting paid $20 an hour to work at a theme park isn't too bad of a bad deal, is it?

If you're in search of a fabulous summer job, it sounds like you could be in luck with this one. Clementon Park and Splash World recently launched their own job page on their website and announced that they're currently hiring for the summer 2024 season.



Besides what seems to be pretty decent pay, you can look forward to some additional perks for becoming a part of the Clementon Park team, too. For one, you get free admission to the park on the days you aren't working, plus you'll earn free passes to give to your friends and loved ones, as well. Pretty great, right? Finally, the website says they'll do their best to work with your availability.

Check out all the positions Clementon Park currently has available for summer 2024 HERE.