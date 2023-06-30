Don’t be fooled: What NJ law says about fireworks

🎆 Ahead of July 4, keep in mind that buying or selling most fireworks is illegal in NJ

🎆 Setting off fireworks should be left up to the professionals

🎆 What kind of fireworks are legal in NJ?

TRENTON — Just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials are reminding residents that the purchase or sale of fireworks is not only dangerous but illegal under New Jersey state law.

New Jersey’s fireworks laws are enforced by the Department of Labor's Division of Public Safety and Occupational Safety and Health, which conducted 19 inspections of entertainment shows using fireworks in 2022 to ensure proper licensing.

Under The New Jersey Explosives and Fireworks Act, the only permissible fireworks are hand-held, or ground-based sparklers, snakes, and glow worms, smoke devices and trick noisemakers.

“We understand that everyone associates fireworks with the Fourth of July, but for safety’s sake, setting off fireworks is best left up to the trained professionals,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.

David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Every year, far too many people are injured and occasionally, fatally wounded by fireworks mishaps, he added.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, three quarters of 2021 fireworks-related injuries occurred in the weeks immediately before and after Independence Day. That same year, there was about 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries involving fireworks.

For more information on New Jersey's fireworks laws, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom