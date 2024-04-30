It may get a bit noisy over the skies of Southern New Jersey this week. The good news is, most residents don't seem to mind.

The 177th Fighter Wing is located at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township. It’s a unit of the New Jersey Air National Guard and operates the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. They play a crucial role in national defense and also contribute to various domestic missions such as disaster relief efforts.

Obviously, it's important they keep up with drills to ensure they're ready to deploy at any time. Since they could be called at any given moment to fly into action, they need to be ready to fly at all hours. That's why the drills they conduct, regardless of the time of day, are so important.

Nighttime drills to be conducted by 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township

If you hear a loud plane flying over your home this week, do not be alarmed. The folks from the 177th Fighter Wing have announced they plan to conduct drills overnight this week.

Some people complain about the noise these epic planes make. Most South Jersey residents, however, say that it's just the "sound of freedom." As a matter of fact, many people commented just that on the post the fighter wing shared to Facebook. They posted the news in an effort to keep locals in the loop.

They always alert the public about drills they'll be conducting so people don't become alarmed for no reason.

The drills are schedule to begin on the night of Tuesday, April 30th, and will continue for a few weeks. You can expect them to desist by Friday, May 17th. You can out the post they shared to Facebook below:

Of course, we're so incredibly thankful for the 177th Fighter Wing and their service to this country.

