Authorities say five people, including three students, were injured in an accident involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon in Middle Township.

The Middle Township Police Department says the crash happened around 2:45 at Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshen-Swainton Road (County Routes 657 and 646).

According to police, the school bus driver made an illegal u-turn at the intersection and was struck by the tractor-trailer that had been traveling north on Route 657.

There were ten students on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver, truck driver, and three students reported minor injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the bus was issued a motor vehicle summons.

The identity of the bus driver was not included in a press release Monday evening.

Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been on the Food Network