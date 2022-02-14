Five Injured in School Bus- Tractor-Trailer Crash in Middle Twp., NJ

Five Injured in School Bus- Tractor-Trailer Crash in Middle Twp., NJ

Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshen-Swainton Road in Middle Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities say five people, including three students, were injured in an accident involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon in Middle Township.

The Middle Township Police Department says the crash happened around 2:45 at Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshen-Swainton Road (County Routes 657 and 646).

According to police, the school bus driver made an illegal u-turn at the intersection and was struck by the tractor-trailer that had been traveling north on Route 657.

There were ten students on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver, truck driver, and three students reported minor injuries.

The driver of the bus was issued a motor vehicle summons.

The identity of the bus driver was not included in a press release Monday evening.

