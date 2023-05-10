Fly By Night – EHT’s 177th Fighter Wing Night Flight Plans

There are some who think the sound of night-training flights from the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing can be a little unsettling. After all, you can't miss the sounds of a loud F-16 fighter jet "buzzing our house at night".

But, most people in South Jersey understand it's a mild inconvenience for an important purpose and don't seem to mind the sound of the military jets at all, even at night.

The New Jersey Air National Guard has released its plans for nighttime flight training in May, in an attempt to let those in the flight path know in advance what it is they are hearing.

According to a Facebook post from the 177th Fighter Wing...

To maintain mission-capability and combat-readiness, the 177th Fighter Wing will be conducting night-flying training starting tonight, May 9-12, May 16-19, and May 24, 2023. The training flights will be concluded by around 10:30-11:00 p.m. each evening.

Thank you for your continued support of your Jersey Devils.

The 177th Fighter Wing, which includes the F16-C Fighting Falcon, is based at Atlantic City International Airport in Atlantic County. The sessions are usually held from dusk to 11 pm.

The Air National Guard says the sessions “are designed to help prepare mission-capable, combat-ready Airmen and aircraft for the homeland defense mission and worldwide deployment in support of U.S. Air Force objectives.”

There's no need to be alarmed. It's just the sound of freedom.

