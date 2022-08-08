For the second time in two days, two people were shot and wounded in Atlantic City.

The most recent incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 11:20 Saturday night. That's when officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 500 block of New York Avenue.

Officers located evidence of gunfire but they could not locate a victim, however, officials then learned then two men, ages 22 and 25 and both from Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Two men shot just 24 hours earlier

Just 24 hours earlier at around 11:25 Friday night, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. There, cops located evidence of gunfire in the area of 1062 Brigantine Blvd. but no victim. Moments later, dispatch was alerted that two male shooting victims, 23 and 28 years old and both from Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

