Former Absegmai Football Star Abdullah Anderson has Found a New NFL Home

Former Absegmai football star Abdullah Anderson has found a new home.

The former Braves sack artist has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, which will be his sixth different NFL organization, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Andersen has spent time with Chicago, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Tennessee, and now Atlanta.

Anderson has appeared in 10 NFL games and has six total tackles and one sack.

The 2014 Absegami graduate played his college football at Bucknell, where he was the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and ended his college career with 43 starts, making 171 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, and posted a school-record four blocked kicks.

While at the Galloway school, Andersen excelled as a four-year basketball letter winner and was a two-year team captain on the hoops team. He also was a Cape Atlantic League First Team Defense and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

