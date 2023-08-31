Talk about a throwback! The once wildly popular Deja Vu nightclub in Atlantic City is hosting a reunion in the same space where it was born.



OMG, Deja Vu. If you know, you know. During most of the 90s and early 2000s that was THE place to be in A.C., especially on a Friday night. HOPPING.

Shot girls, thong contests, male revue upstairs. It all went down at the 'Vu. The club also boasted some of the area's BEST DJs, like Bill Borelli and Armand Piraino. You'd dance for hours until the lights came on.

What a place. I spent most Friday nights between 2002-2005 broadcasting live from Deja Vu and every single one was memorable.

If you made memories of your own partying at Deja Vu in its heyday, you might not want to miss the chance to relive them during a reunion night happening Sunday, September 3rd.

These days, Deja Vu operates as Anchor Rock Club. But the venue remembers its roots.

Head out to Anchor Rock Club Sunday, September 3rd for the Deja Vu reunion. Passes are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. The party starts at 7 p.m. A lot of my nights at Deja Vu are a blur, maybe this time will be different, lol.

