Here's your opportunity to work at one of the three brand new nightclubs opening in Wildwood this summer.



Nightlife in Wildwood is about to get more exciting and you could be part of it!

A hotel called The Residences on Pacific remains under construction on the 3600 block of Pacific and Schellenger Ave. in Wildwood. The lower-level space of the complex will be comprised of three new hot spots: 1) The Fairview Social, 2) Four Cast Day Club, and 3) VYCE.

All three clubs are hiring for all positions, and hosting a job fair Saturday, April 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3601 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood.

These will no doubt be some of the hottest and most coveted summer jobs at the Jersey Shore, so don't snooze on this opportunity!

If you're interested in interviewing, send your application and social media handle to exit4wildwood@gmail.com.

