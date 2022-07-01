Former Philadelphia Sixers center DeAndre Jordan has agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Sixers last season in early March after being bought out by the Lakers.

Jordan actually was called on to start some playoff game in place of Joel Embiid who missed time with a facial fracture and a right thumb sprain. He struggled in that role, especially on the defensive side, and averaged 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game across just 13.3 minutes a night with the Sixers.

He quickly became a target for the fans with his inability to protect the rim in the Eastern Conference semifinals when Jordan was a combined minus-31 in the two games he started in just 30-minutes of play.

The Sixers signed Jordan to try and back up Embiid after they traded Andre Drummond to the Nets in the James Harden deal.

With Jordan gone, it clears the way for the team to take a longer look at guys like Paul Reed, who took over as the back up center once Embiid returned in the playoffs, and Charles Bassey.

Jordan was once a NBA All-Star and First-Team All-NBA center, but those days are far behind him. He goes from backing up Embiid to backing up two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in Denver.