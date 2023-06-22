Frank Osborne, who, along with his wife Peggy Ann, owned and operated Osborne's Inn in Ocean City for 50 years, died on June 20 at age 81.

Osborne's beautiful Ocean City home on the corner of 15th and Wesley has been a treasured spot to generations of "extended family", vacationers who came to stay in one of the few remaining guest houses in Ocean City.

Frank Osborne knew their summer home represented a bit of old-time Ocean City and he loved the idea. Osborne's obituary talks of his warm feelings for the 100-year-old house with the sprawling porch.

Frank’s welcoming and friendly presence will be missed on the porch as he was always there to greet friends and guests with a smile, a story, and a beer. Many guests became friends in a matter of minutes and he made everyone feel like they belonged. Our porch will never be the same without Big Frank.

What some of his guests might not have known is how successful Frank was in the other aspects of his life.

He had a successful career in the insurance industry, serving as President of Osborne, Early and Associates until his retirement in 2009.

Frank was very active in his full-time home of Cheltenham, PA., serving as the President of the Home-School Association of St. Joseph’s Elementary School, a track coach, and a board member for the Cardinal Dougherty Capital Campaign, according to his obituary.

His biggest success was his marriage and family, with his wife and best friend of 55 years, their five children, and the fifteen grandchildren who affectionately called him PopPop.

The Osbornes were the 4th owners of the house they bought in 1974 so their kids would be able to spend summers down the shore in Ocean City.

See the funeral information for Frank Osborne.

Ocean City's New The Shoppes at The Asbury