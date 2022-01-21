Every South Jersey Restaurant That’s Been on The Food Network

Don't you love The Food Network? Me, too. What I like even more is when I see a restaurant I have been to or have heard of being featured. It doesn't happen all the time, but it does happen.

Here's proof. We put together a gallery of every South Jersey restaurant that's been featured on The Food Network over the years.

This is quite a collection of wonderful restaurants from around the area. Some of them are fine dining establishments, such as George's Place in Cape May, and some are as casual as it gets, like Maui's Dog House in Wildwood. Most are somewhere in between.

What they all have in common are delicious food and an original presentation.

Most of these South Jersey restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's show, Drive-ins, Diners and Dives, but others made an appearance on Bite This With Nadia G or The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

I haven't eaten at all of them yet, but, after seeing the tempting dishes in these photos, I want to.

Here's our local Food Network Famous eateries, Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been Featured on The Food Network.

