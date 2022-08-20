Franklin Twp., NJ, Cops: ATV Rider, Not Wearing Helmet, Killed in Crash

Railroad crossing on Little Mill Road in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities in Gloucester County say an ATV rider was killed in a crash late Friday night.

The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 11 PM near the railroad crossing on Little Mill Road.

A police investigation revealed a 2007 Honda ATV being driven by 24-year-old James McCormick of Clayton was traveling southbound on the tracks when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected, causing severe injures.

Officials say McCormick was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

McCormick was taken to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill where he was pronounced dead.

