Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.

Police believe the child is approximately 8 to 10 years old.

Delsea Drive and Porchtown Road in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

If anyone knows this child or saw him this morning, you are asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department so they can confirm he is okay. The number for police dispatch is (856) 694-1414.

