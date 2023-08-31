It's that time of year again. Wawa is honoring teachers and administrators during the month of September by giving them FREE COFFEE as they head back to school.

Wawa is honoring teachers in September as they go back to school

Yup, you heard me right. Wawa just announced that they are giving "Cheers to Classrooms" once again throughout September 2023.

I can already hear the cheers of teachers everywhere.

So, what exactly does this mean?

Wawa is giving teacher and administrators free coffee throughout September

Here are the details: Teacher and administrators can head to any Wawa on their way to school, or whenever, and grab free coffee throughout the month of September.

Let me break it down a little more for you. Every single day from Friday, September 1st until Saturday, September 30th, any size HOT coffee is FREE for all teachers and school administrators in the Mid-Atlantic states (NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA and Washington D.C.).

Get our free mobile app

What do teachers need to do to in order to get free coffee?

In order to get your free coffee each day, just simply tell the cashier that you work at a school. You teachers are an honest bunch. They'll believe you.

My sister is a teacher and I have many friends who are too. Most days they all have their school id badges hanging around their necks anyway.

Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations, Wawa, said in a press release, "Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community. Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do."

So, make sure you grab free coffee...you'll need it to fuel up for the upcoming school year.

Thank you for all you do.

LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember? Salon Selectives. The OG Herbal Essences. Vidal Sassoon. The '90s was stacked with radical haircare options, and we want to know how many of these classic shampoos you remember.