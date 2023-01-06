COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available

With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.

Hunterdon Health Department Director Karen DeMarco said with a growing number of COVID cases taking place locally and across the state, “the Health Department wants to ensure that our residents have access to rapid antigen test kits.”

COVID educational materials will also be available at the event, which will be held in Building #1 at the Route 12 County Complex located at 314 Route 12, Flemington, NJ 08822.

Vaccine clinics

The Health Department is also continuing to provide COVID vaccine clinics for ages 6 months and above at the Health Department offices.

An appointment-only pediatric clinic will take place on January 17 for those ages 4 years of age and older. On January 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Health Department is offering a clinic for those over 5 years old, and no appointment is required.

Olena Hololobova GettyImages Olena Hololobova GettyImages loading...

In addition to traditional clinics, the Health Department is also partnering with other organizations to provide community-based clinics throughout Hunterdon County and vaccines are also provided to residents who are unable to leave their homes.

For more information on the clinic offerings, you can visit the county website.

The CDC continues to recommend everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted. They stress COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

If you have any questions about preventing the spread of illness, vaccines, or testing, you can contact the Hunterdon County Health Department at 908-788-1351.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

