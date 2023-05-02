It's not a great time to be a teacher. The art of true creative teaching has largely been replaced with strict adherence to scripted curriculum. Discipline of unruly, combative students is hard to find. People are leaving the underpaid profession in droves leading to the current teacher shortage.

Tuesday, May 2 is Teacher Appreciation Day. When the workday is done, teachers across New Jersey on this day are invited to go to their nearest TGI Fridays for a little appreciation. The only thing a teacher needs to score this freebie is a valid school ID.

This offer is at participating TGI Fridays locations from 5 p.m. until closing. Make a night of it!

Educators can choose one of four entrées. A 6-ounce center-cut sirloin with mashed potatoes and garlic butter broccoli, a grilled chicken Caesar salad, a cheeseburger with fries, or crispy chicken fingers with fries and coleslaw.

Applebee's is also honoring teachers Tuesday. Teachers receive 10% off with a valid school ID or a free main course on Teacher Appreciation Day at select participating locations.

You can find a nearby Applebee's location here.

For TGI Fridays locations check here.

You should call ahead to make sure your location is participating.

Please know you teachers are still appreciated. At a time when the administration isn’t on your side and parents seem to constantly complain about you, keep in mind the negative is always making the most noise. The quiet parents are out here who know you have a tough job and we appreciate what you do every day for our kids.

