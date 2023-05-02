With gambling venues sprouting up everywhere, there is a ton of competition for gamblers all across the county.

So what are the best casinos in the county?

The website, Studyfinds.org, came up with the Top 5 gambling venues most recommended by experts and found that one Atlantic City casino was one of the best in the county, receiving an honorable mention.

The website compiled a list of the top five casinos in the U.S. from ten expert websites, saying this about the Borgata in Atlantic City:

I couldn’t end this article without mentioning Borgata...“Borgata is an especially popular casino among those who prefer to gamble via poker. The gambling floor features an impressive poker room with 80+ tables and daily tournaments for players across a spectrum of buy-ins,” notes Best Life.

"...The casino features over 3,000 gaming machines, attractive decor, and a modern spa,” according to Focus on Travel News. "[There are] excellent restaurants and a beer garden too. In addition, Borgata’s Event Center is a great place to see a show.”

The article mentions the Borgata floor’s easy layout, gaming variety and popularity among poker players. The Borgata has a poker room that has more than 80 tables, with plenty of daily tournaments. It also has over 3000 gaming machines and plenty of bars and restaurants, top-level events, and its proximity to the beaches and boardwalk were also noted.

The best part about Atlantic City as a gambling destination is that it’s right on the famous Boardwalk, just steps away from the ocean,” adds Tripping.com.

While Atlantic City has a ton of great casino options, Borgata ranks at the top of the list, Ocean Casino, Hard Rock, Tropicana, Harrah's, Golden Nugget, Bally's, Caesar's, and Resorts all offer something for everyone.

The top five on the list included,

Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma

Foxwoods Casino & Resort, Mashantucket, Connecticut

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi

Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut

