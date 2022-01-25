On Friday, I wrote an article asking the people of South Jersey to help save the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

I regret to inform you, it appears the Skate Zone is close to closing its doors.

While tons of South Jersey residents signed a petition, over 5,600 currently and growing, it appears Black Bear Sports Group, which operates the building under a lease agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, are not close to extending the deal and the Skate Zone will close on March 7, 2022.

Black Bear Sports Group General Manager Jared Siganuk said.

"We regret to inform you that the Atlantic City Skate Zone LLC has not been offered the opportunity to renew a long-term lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, owner of the Skate Zone building," according to a statement from Black Bear Sports Group. "As a result, we will be vacating the rink on March 7th, 2022 and to the best of our knowledge, it will be closing at that time."

According to the original petition, The Skate Zone is home to the Atlantic City Sharks, various middle school and high school teams, including EHT and Mainland, figure skating, a men's league, and the Stockton University Ice Hockey Team.

It appears all these teams will need to find other ice options in order to finish their season if a deal does not get done.

The parents and players have planned a meeting at the rink Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. to explore their options, with a shutdown appearing to be eminent.

Black Bear lists Pennsauken and Mt. Laurel, as the closest options if the Atlantic City Skate Zone were to close.