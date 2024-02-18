Galloway, NJ, Man Charged Following Home Invasion in Absecon

Galloway, NJ, Man Charged Following Home Invasion in Absecon

Absecon Police - Photo: TSM Illustration

A man from Galloway is facing charges after a home invasion in Absecon Saturday afternoon.

The Absecon Police Department says their officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Spruce Street at around 12:30.

The incident involved a suspect who forcibly entered a home, threatened the occupant, and then engaged in a physical altercation with the resident, according to authorities who then said,

The resident was able to secure the door, forcing the suspect out, who then resorted to shattering a window before fleeing the scene.

An investigation took officers to Somers Point, where, with help from the Somers Point Police Department, the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph P. Aversa of Galloway, was apprehended without incident.

Aversa has been charged with the following:

  • Second-degree robbery
  • Second-degree burglary
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Aversa is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (800) 658-TIPS.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

