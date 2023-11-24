Y'all, we're giving you and one of your friends in low places the chance to see a country legend in the neon capital of the world.

If you're the lucky winner, we'll fly you and your pal to the neon paradise of Las Vegas Nevada to catch the legendary Garth Brooks in action. If you've ever witnessed the magic of Garth live, you know it's going to be one epic night. And if you haven't, buckle up for the ride of your life! Get ready to party 'til the sun comes up – this Vegas trip is gonna be one for the books!

Here's What You Can Win

🎫🎫Two tickets to see Garth Brooks at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas (2024 date TBA)

✈️Roundtrip airfare for two to Vegas

🏨Two-night hotel stay in Vegas

💵$500 spending money

Here's How You Get In to Win

Listen on weekdays for a code to enter in the spaces below. The contest begins Monday, November 27, and runs through Friday, December 15.

Catch the codes each weekday on Cat Country 107.3 at these times: 8:20am, 10:20am, 1:20pm, and 4:20pm. Evan will have the final code of the day after 7pm on Taste of Country Nights.

Follow the prompts below to get social with us-- the more you like, follow, and share, the more entries you can earn. We'll choose one lucky winner on Monday, December 18.

Start playing, and prepare to have your prayers answered.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, December 18, 2023. Prize is provided by Big Machine-- Pearl Records.*