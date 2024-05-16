Come see us on Friday, May 17th! We're back at it with our Barefoot Ticket stops! It's a chance for you to win passes to this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is June 20-23 on the beach in Wildwood and will feature country music superstars Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Luke Bryan. In all, over 40 different artists will play at this year's festival!!

You can check out the complete festival lineup here.

Our Barefoot ticket tour will be ALL OVER South Jersey on Friday with not one, not two, but THREE different stops.

Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024

From 12-1p pm, we'll be at Acme on West Avenue in Ocean City! Make sure to have your Acme app downloaded. You'll see why when you get there.

Next up, you'll find us at Ciocca Subaru located right on the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville. While you're there, you'll be able to chat with someone about 0% APR for 72 months on the most advanced Subaru car ever. If leasing is more up you're alley, then you'll be happy to hear about the $329 month lease with $0 down on select new 2024 Solterra EV models now through My 31st.

Finally, we're headed down to Wildwood Crest. We'll be posted up at the Gold Crest Motel on Ocean Avenue right across from Centennial Park from 6 to 7p! You'll have four more chances to score tix to the show next month plus chat with the owner, Tony, about all the awesome deals he has for you to plan your stay this summer.

At each stop, we'll give away a pair of Barefoot Country Music Fest tickets every 15 minutes! In addition, at each stop, you'll also get the chance to play our table game for some awesome swag and prizes

Are you headed to Barefoot this year? We hope to see you on our Barefoot Ticket Tour!

In the meantime, relive the immaculate vibes brought to us by last year's BCMF!

