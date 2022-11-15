Gloucester County, NJ Tween Nabs Role in New HBO Max Series

courtesy Aralyn Anderson

A young actress from Gloucester County has a part in an upcoming HBO Max limited series, and the project has an Oscar-winning director.

Aaralyn Anderson, born and raised in South Jersey's Clayton, Gloucester County, has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for several years now. She's made appearances on TV shows like NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's The Good Wife, Discovery ID's Evil Lives Here, and most notably, the Netflix series MANIAC starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

12-year-old Anderson's next role will be in Full Circle from director/executive producer Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brokovich, Ocean's Eleven, Traffic) and writer Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Men in Black).
courtesy Aralyn Anderson
Full Circle follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, uncovering long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City, according to iMDb.
Aaralyn will star alongside veteran actors like Dennis Quaid and Claire Danes. Jim GaffiganZazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant are also part of the cast.
Full Circle, in production now, will unfold over six episodes and is slated to debut on HBO MAX in 2023.
For a full list of Aaralyn's acting credits, click here. And check out her official website.

